- (PLX AI) - Leoni says now expects lower sales, lower EBIT before exceptional items and a lower free cash flow for 2022.
- • Leoni says reduced production volumes and partial production losses at its two sites in Ukraine cannot be fully compensated for
- • Leoni production of the two plants in Ukraine was planned to generate combined sales of less than EUR 300 million, while sales in Russia had been expected to be less than EUR 100 million
- • Says core assets such as property, plant and equipment and inventories of around EUR 125 million could be at least partially impaired
