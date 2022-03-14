MeaTech 3D (MeaTech) is developing proprietary three-dimensional printing technology to be used in conjunction with its cultured meat process, which will enable the manufacture of premium meat products such as marbled steak. Alternative meat demand is booming and cellular agriculture could represent a new solution to the ever-increasing demand for protein. Cellular meat has the potential to significantly disrupt both meat- and non-meat markets over the next several decades.

