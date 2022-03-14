Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 14
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 11 March 2022 was 146.08p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
14 March 2022
