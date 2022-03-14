Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, announced today that it has placed orders for two 7,100 TEU containerships. The vessels will be built at Dalian Shipbuilding in China and are expected to be delivered to Danaos in the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2024. The counterparties of Danaos to the shipbuilding contracts, Dalian Shipbuilding and CSTC are both subsidiaries of CSSC, one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups.

The vessels will be methanol fuel ready and will be built in accordance with the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in relation to Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.

The Company's CEO, Dr. John Coustas, commented:

"We are very pleased to announce the commissioning of two 7,100 TEU containerships. These vessels are at the forefront of new technology, come with the latest specifications on emissions requirements and are methanol ready. With this order Danaos continues to solidify its position as one of the major players in the containership market worldwide. We will continue to work to maximize our profitability and secure more accretive transactions with a focus on creating value for our shareholders."

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

