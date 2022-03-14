Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Heute im Visier: Halo Collective – Kaufrausch ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PH59 ISIN: MHY1968P1218 Ticker-Symbol: DVW1 
Tradegate
14.03.22
14:15 Uhr
87,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,57 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DANAOS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANAOS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,0087,5014:19
87,0087,5014:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DANAOS
DANAOS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANAOS CORPORATION87,00-0,57 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.