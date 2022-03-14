Johannesburg gets ready for the 5th IoT Forum Africa 2022 organised by IT News Africa

JOHANNESBURG, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, government and organisations alike have had to facilitate the explosion of technologies - such as AI, 5G and underpinning it all, IoT. This global disruptor requires far more than simply the infrastructure to support it - to be used effectively, IoT will also likely rely on innovative solutions to keep it secure and sustainable.

And while there is a very real hype surrounding IOT, very few enterprises know how to make the most of it. That is why Johannesburg is gearing up for the sixth edition of the Internet of Things Forum Africa (IOTFA2022). This two-day hybrid conference is set to take place from 29-30 March 2022 at The Maslow Hotel, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Under the theme, "Enabling Enterprise Transformation with IoT" IOTFA2022 will see hundreds of Africa's tech heavyweights equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to plan and implement successful IoT projects. Get head of the IoT curve by moving their IoT pilots from project phase into real-world production.

The forum will also look into IoT, AI and big data convergence and building sustainable eco-systems that can truly tap into this connected technology.

The speakers confirmed for IoTFA2022 include:

Paul Morley - Enterprise Data Executive at Nedbank

- Enterprise Data Executive at Nedbank Mathew Bernath - Head of Data Analytics at Rand Merchant Bank

- Head of Data Analytics at Rand Merchant Bank Maritza Curry - Data & Analytics Professional at RCS Group ( South Africa )

- Data & Analytics Professional at RCS Group ( ) Maciej Kaliszka - Head: Analytics (Corporate Investment Banking at Pan Africa)

- Head: Analytics (Corporate Investment Banking at Pan Africa) Jawad Raza - SVP Head of Data Analytics, Big Data, AI at Meezan Bank Limited

- SVP Head of Data Analytics, Big Data, AI at Meezan Bank Limited Ian Oppermann - NSW Government Chief Data Scientist and Industry

- NSW Government Chief Data Scientist and Industry Sarah Gadd - Head of Data and Artificial Intelligence at Credit Suisee

- Head of Data and Artificial Intelligence at Credit Suisee Hartnell Ndungi - Chief Data Officer (CDO) at ABSA Bank Kenya PLC

- Chief Data Officer (CDO) at ABSA Bank Kenya PLC Amer Hussain - Senior Vice President Integrated Supply Chain Leader: India & International at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd ( India )

- Senior Vice President Integrated Supply Chain Leader: & International at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd ( ) Alejandro Correa Bahnsen - PHD, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Rappi ( Colombia )

- PHD, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Rappi ( ) Abe Wakama - Chief Executive Officer at IT News Africa

How to participate

Join as an attendee: Learn from some of the most powerful brands, mavericks and visionaries that are setting the pace for change and driving disruption in retail.

Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor: Reinforce your position as a leading provider of technology solutions.

For those looking for maximum exposure, our sponsorship and exhibition packages offer a great opportunity to showcase your brand, speak and present your solutions to a select audience. Packages are available for all budgets, but spots are limited.

