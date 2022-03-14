Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures to be Featured Speaker at H2 View's Hydrogen Summit Europe 2022 Alongside Plug Power and Other Global Hydrogen Leaders

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(Frankfurt:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Brian Williamson, CEO, will be presenting at H2 View's Virtual Hydrogen Summit Europe 2022 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.



Mr. Williamson will be a panel presenter and speaker in the Investment Session alongside other hydrogen industry leaders, including Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Pierre-Etienne Franc, CEO of FiveT Hydrogen and Allan Baker, Global Head of Power Advisory & Project Finance at Société Générale and Hydrogen Council Member.



The Investment Session will be held on Tuesday, March 15 at 6:05am ET / 10:05am GMT. For further information, please visit the H2 View Conference Website at https://www.h2-viewevents.com/conference/h2-view-hydrogen-summit-2022/.



About Jericho Energy Ventures



Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer).



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JerichoEnergyVenturesAdam RabinerDirector of IRJericho Energy Ventures604.343.4534adam@jerichoenergyventures.comThis news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Jericho's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Jericho's control. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will" or "may not" occur.‎Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to: the impacts of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases; general economic conditions; industry conditions; current and future commodity prices and price volatility; significant and ongoing stock market volatility; currency and interest rate fluctuation; governmental regulation of the energy industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; liabilities and risks inherent in oil and gas exploration, development and production operations; liabilities and risks inherent in early stage hydrogen technology projects, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems; and the other factors described in Jericho's public filings available at www.sedar.com.The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and ‎assumptions ‎of Jericho ‎concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, ‎regulatory regimes, the ‎‎sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities, the ability to obtain financing on ‎acceptable terms, and the success of investments, all of which are ‎subject to change based on ‎market conditions, ‎potential timing delays and other risk factors. Although Jericho believes that these assumptions and the expectations ‎are reasonable based on information currently available to management, such ‎statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from ‎those in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking ‎statements.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Jericho does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

