DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.03.2022 / 13:39

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FORM 20-F ANNUAL REPORT

QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the FORM 20-F ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).

The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:

https://s28.q4cdn.com/125951340/files/doc_downloads/2022/03/14/2021-20-F-w-exhibits-FINAL-as-filed-March-14-2022.pdf

14.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

