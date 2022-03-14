Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Software Bid from Killeen Independent School District of Texas

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a software bid from Killeen Independent School District of Texas (KISD).

The award is for G2 Communicator and G2 Control software on an as-needed basis for the District and is effective February 2, 2022 through October 10, 2022. KISD, may at its sole option, extend this bid for an additional sixty (60) days from the date of expiration. The number of licenses for each will be on a rolling basis as the schools submit orders.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This award demonstrates our continued success in penetrating the K-12 education market in Texas. Killeen ISD is recognized as a high standard school district with its transparency, careful and efficient use of budgetary money and continuous improvement process. We look forward to working with Killeen ISD in helping them maintain their superior status."

The Killeen Independent School District proudly serves the central Texas communities of Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, and Nolanville. Students within KISD attend 31 elementary schools, 11 middle schools, 4 high schools, 3 special campuses, a state-of-the-art Career Center, and an Early College High School serving approximately 44,000+ students. KISD is the 4th most diverse district in Texas and the 24th largest district in Texas.

The Killeen Independent School District employs a phenomenal team of approximately 6,100+ individuals dedicated to working together as a well-orchestrated team to ensure facilities are inviting; campuses are safe and orderly; curricula remains rigorous, innovative, and challenging; and extra-curricular activities provide avenues for students to become well-rounded individuals. These collective efforts result in KISD graduates who are equipped with the skills necessary to be successful young adults.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

