Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision's Clean-Seas India Pilot Pyrolysis Plant Arrives at its IICT Hyderabad Site; Clean-Seas Installing, Testing, Training - Plans to be Fully Operational this Month for Subsequent Press Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Clean-Seas India's pilot pyrolysis plant has arrived at its R&D facility in Hyderabad, India.

Clean-Seas India last week announced it had signed a definitive agreement with India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and its Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) for their collaboration on improvements in waste plastic-to-energy pyrolysis, hydrogen reformation and fuel cell technologies.

The unit arrived in excellent condition, and Clean-Seas India engineers are now working to install, test and optimize the plant which they plan to have fully operational by March 18, and that will formally constitute its "commissioning." IICT and Clean-Seas India are planning to then host a joint press conference on March 19th to commemorate the commissioning; details will be announced when they become available. Dan Bates, Clean Vision's Chief Executive Officer, along with the Clean-Seas India team, will represent the Company at the upcoming press conference.

Photo below : The Clean-Seas India engineering team in front of the Company's pilot pyrolysis plant inside its new Hyderabad R&D facility.

"We're counting down the days to the plant's commissioning - a major milestone for all parties involved," Mr. Bates said. "So much so," he added, "that India deems this an important event worthy of national news."

Additionally, Clean-Seas noted it is training its India-based engineers on the pyrolysis plant to conduct year-round operations and maintenance to support India's initiative to convert to an increasingly hydrogen vs. carbon-based energy economy. This facility will serve to demonstrate the Company's scalable technology for converting waste-plastic into valuable commodities such as low sulfur fuels, and AquaHTM - the Company's branded hydrogen output. It will also serve as a demonstration point for other government and private sector officials from the Asian and Middle East regions.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

