

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production rose in January mainly due to growth in the manufacturing output, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 2.9 percent month-on-month in January.



Manufacturing output grew 4.3 percent monthly in January.



Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 2.6 percent and electricity production fell 5.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production gained a working-day adjusted 1.1 percent in January.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 1.2 percent monthly in January and grew 1.1 percent from a year ago.







