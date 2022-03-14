Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2022) - Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) ("the Company") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune") has received exploration drilling permits for its two projects located in the Beck, Ottaway, Lennox and Gowan townships in the renowned Timmins Mining Camp of Ontario. Fortune controls nearly 10,000 acres of prospective properties and these permits allow the drilling targets that include a core hole that contained 27 feet of 3.5% nickel and 1.2% copper in a near surface intercept. Fortune's projects are within a few miles from several historic and current nickel reserves and mines and numerous additional drill targets on both projects have been identified using the latest geophysical, geological and exploration surveys and technologies.

According to Paul Riss, CEO, "The Company enjoyed working with the Province of Ontario and First Nations personnel and their timely approval and support of Fortune's efforts to develop jobs, commerce and other benefits in the Timmins area while concurrently creating wealth for our shareholders. Other nickel and battery metal mining companies have shown strong interest in our projects, particularly in view of nickel prices that remarkably increased by 250%, or up to $24 per pound during the past three weeks. Nickel from sulfide deposits in particular is becoming the heart of rapidly evolving batteries needed for electric cars and trucks. The nickel rush is here and Fortune is well-positioned to significantly participate in the battery metal sector."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company with three operating entities. Its subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific nickel, copper, and gold jurisdictions. Fortune's goal is to mine metals that sustain the global economy and replace fossil fuels with low-carbon energy. Metals such as copper that facilitate the generation, storage and transmission of electricity, and nickel, that is rapidly growing as a crucial component in the latest batteries for electric vehicles. Fortune owns 183 mining claims that lie at the core of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which contains some of the world's largest deposits of gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and platinum-group metals.

Its subsidiary ICF Industries Inc. owns a basket of minority positions in publicly traded equities. It receives these equity positions in exchange for marketing and financial reporting services.

Its Transcendence Age Corp. subsidiary works with KRTL Biotech Inc. and its affiliates ("KRTL") Their goal is to discover and distribute psychedelic medicines to medical treatment centers to alleviate suffering and improve health. KRTL has MFDS approval to study psilocybin and CBD in South Korea with its team of doctors, chemists, and researchers. The team has years of experience with research and development of custom formulations for CBD, terpenes and other cannabinoids, which they believe will allow them to fast track the production cycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

