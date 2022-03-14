Data pipeline owner with more than 63,000 miles of fiber network cable using Aria to optimize existing billing processes and expand data connectivity product offerings

Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced that EXA Infrastructure, the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America, has successfully implemented its cloud billing platform and has begun using Aria to bill for existing products. EXA was created following completion of the $2.15 billion sale from GTT Communications, which had selected Aria to be the new entity's billing provider in April 2021.

With ambitions to expand its product roadmap and improve overall billing accuracy, Aria's modern, cloud-native platform was selected to replace the legacy, on-premise system as part of a broader digital transformation initiative. EXA intends to leverage the full capabilities and flexibility of the Aria platform to explore new subscription and usage-based billing concepts around its existing product line while developing an expanded product roadmap for its global service provider, local operator, and enterprise customers.

"The implementation of Aria's billing and monetization platform, a key milestone in our broader digital transformation, will help us meet the expanding data connectivity demands of our customers today and in the future," said Ciaran Delaney, EXA's Chief Operating Officer. "Aria proved itself a great partner throughout the implementation process, and we are looking forward to our ongoing relationship."

In addition to being a significant aspect of EXA's technology transformation, Aria led certain aspects of the initiative, helping to streamline integration processes across the technology stack. Aria's team worked seamlessly with EXA across continents, time zones, and challenges posed by pandemic-related restrictions to complete the implementation within the prescribed timeframe. As EXA continues to adopt and engage the platform, Aria will continue to provide ongoing consultative services through its Technical Account Management services, working in partnership and as an extension of EXA's technology team to help optimize their use of Aria as the company evolves through growth and acquisition.

"The successful implementation of Aria provided EXA with seamless continuity to continue capturing revenue from existing customers of its communications infrastructure services without any disruptions and to begin exploring new and creative billing models and service offerings that will accelerate revenue growth," said Tom Dibble, President CEO, Aria Systems. "We look forward to our continued partnership with EXA and supporting the company as it deepens its leadership position in the data connectivity market."

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems' cloud-agnostic monetization platform is the analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Comcast, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription and usage-based offerings. Aria supports more than 60,000 accounts and 180,000 subscriptions. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About EXA Infrastructure

Headquartered in London, UK, EXA Infrastructure is the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America, supporting 1,500 customers across 103,000 kilometres of fibre network that connects 300 cities. The network features more than 500 Points of Presence (POPs), spanning 31 countries, 14 Tier 3-equivalent data centres and 300 co-location facilities, as well as three wholly-owned transatlantic subsea cables including the lowest latency route between Europe and North America. EXA is wholly-owned by I Squared Capital. For more information, see https://exainfra.net.

