Mr. Bawa's Industry Expertise Will Boost Rritual's Advancement, Having Served as VP Marketing at McCain Foods Canada, and Global Marketing Director, Frozen Pizza, Nestle Switzerland

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2022) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) (OTCQB: RRSFF) ("Rritual" or the "Company") is excited to announce the Company has the privilege of appointing Mr. Vikram Bawa to its Board of Directors.

"Vikram Bawa brings tremendous expertise and a vast network to the Rritual team, and we are thrilled to have him join us to grow the Rritual presence throughout North America," said Mr. Warren Spence, Rritual CEO. "Vikram is a Senior Global Marketing Leader who has achieved tremendous results, and understands, firsthand, the commitment it takes to have a single-minded focus on the consumer, which is a hallmark of the Rritual philosophy."

Mr. Vikram Bawa Food Industry Career Expertise Highlights

Vice President Marketing - McCain Foods Canada - Led all Marketing functions, including Retail, Food Service, Innovation and Consumer Insights

- Led all Marketing functions, including Retail, Food Service, Innovation and Consumer Insights Global Marketing Director - Nestle, Switzerland - Leading the Frozen Pizza Division

- Leading the Frozen Pizza Division Senior Marketing Director - Nestle Canada - Leading the Marketing function for Nestle Frozen Prepared Meals

"Rritual Superfoods presents an exciting opportunity for me, and I am excited to join the team and help to support the growth model, contributing a results-oriented business strategy to win consumers for Rritual's high quality product line," said Mr. Bawa.

Rritual product offerings are all USDA-certified organic and are a caffeine-free option that can be mixed with other beverages or enjoyed by itself. Rritual's proprietary Immune-Synergy Six Mushroom Blend is the only functional health product on the market that contains a daily prebiotic blend which nourishes a healthy gut microbiome and facilitates balanced digestive function.

About Rritual

Rritual Superfoods is the first award winning, premium brand in the emerging functional superfood market. At the forefront of innovation in the space, we have entered the market with plant-based elixirs and smoothies and continue to consistently expand our offering to meet and exceed our customer's needs. As a company, we believe in the power of plant-based nourishment and the vital life force that adaptogens, superfoods, and mushrooms can offer our bodies. Our products are made with mindfully-selected, organic functional mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs, traditionally consumed for their ability to support a healthy response to stress and help optimize mental, cognitive, digestive, and immune health. For more information, visit www.rritual.com.

For further information please contact:

Warren Spence - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Investor Relations:

E-mail: investors@wearerritual.com

Telephone: (844) 809-5709

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rritual's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans to leverage third party manufacturing and logistics, the Company's broader retail distribution plans and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rritual's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated February 26, 2021 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Rritual undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rritual to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

