Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on a recent press release detailing the Company's plan to send radiation surveillance drones to Ukraine. "We have to do whatever we can to support the people of Ukraine," said Goldstein. "We decided to send them a drone with surveillance radiation detectors," he shared. "Ukraine has sixteen reactors, including the largest reactor in Europe," said Goldstein. "Russia has also been firing on the Chernobyl plant, as well as the newer operating plants and nuclear waste facilities."

"Besides radiation detection, are there any other uses for drones in Ukraine?" asked Jolly. "Absolutely," said Goldstein, adding that the Company is able to equip their drones with a variety of capabilities, including biological and chemical toxin detection, visual surveillance, and food medicine or equipment delivery.

The conversation then turned to the Company's potential role in the initiative to combat global warming and provide a low-carbon source of nuclear energy in France. "We have the capability of supplying radiation detection materials," said Goldstein. "We have no active contracts in France yet, but we are working on it."

Jolly then asked about the energy dependency of the United States. "There are countries that are pro-nuclear reactors and some that are against it," explained Goldstein. "In the United States, our nuclear reactor boom ended twenty years ago, however there are some currently being constructed in Georgia and a new concept advanced tech nuclear plant under construction in Wyoming," he said. "Nuclear energy is one of the few energy sources that have no carbon footprint and can supply power day and night and all year long," added Goldstein, noting the beneficial impact the adoption of nuclear energy could have globally. "I think nuclear power plants will come back up in the US in the near future."

"Are there other ways your company will be able to help the people of Ukraine?" asked Jolly. "We are going to be setting up a funding site to aggregate donor contributions," shared Goldstein. "We will also be trying to send them as many drones as we can and take special orders from them if they need bigger payloads or different measurements to be made."

To close the interview, Goldstein elaborated on the Company's potential as their technologies continue to prove their usefulness and relevance globally. "We're working hard to make money, but also working to do good for the world."

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through its four operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), and Cali From Above (CFA), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

