MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 14
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 11 March 2022 was 352.16p (ex income) 353.35p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
14 March 2022
