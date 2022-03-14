Today ANJAC Health Beauty (ANJAC) announced its acquisition of Pillar5 Pharma (Pillar5), one of the primary manufacturers (CDMOs) specializing in the production of sterile ophthalmic solutions and niche solid dose manufacturing (tablets, capsules etc.). The acquisition reinforces ANJAC's international expansion and broadens its health offerings with new ophthalmic services for local and international brands and laboratories. This is ANJAC's second major operation of 2022, following its acquisition of Apollo Healthcare in January.

Pillar5, a key CDMO stakeholder in the North American sterile ophthalmology market

Pillar5, a Canadian company, is one of the primary North American CDMOs for the production of sterile ophthalmic solutions and solid dose manufacturing (tablets, capsules, etc.). Pillar5 is a trailblazer, the first CDMO to offer multi-dose preservative free capabilities, an innovative ophthalmic solution, on the North American market.

Pillar5, based in Arnprior, Ontario, became an independent company in 2009, offering a full line of services ranging from formulation, product manufacturing and custom packaging to providing technical services. Pillar5 has built a diversified portfolio of loyal clients, working with major pharmaceutical laboratories as well as specialists in ophthalmological care.

The company has 150 employees, and a turnover of CAD$50M.

The growth of ANJAC Health Beauty continues with a unique entrepreneurial momentum

ANJAC's agreement with Pillar5 marks its ninth acquisition in five years, which will bring its global turnover close to 650 million euros. The group's turnover will have doubled in the space of three years. Each new acquisition represents an opportunity for ANJAC to expand its services in specific domains and benefit from their complementarities. The ANJAC group now includes 14 specialized companies, with 22 R&D and manufacturing sites.

We're very pleased with this strategic acquisition. It will foster our growth in a new key sector, the ophthalmology market, specifically through sterile, multi-dose preservative free ophthalmic solutions, an innovation with high added value," says Aurélien Chaufour, President of ANJAC.

"We're delighted to join a family-owned industrial group that will support our ambitious expansion projects. We're already identifying synergies, particularly on a commercial level, with international clients that could be a good fit for Pillar5 and other companies in the ANJAC group," says Dwight Gorham, President and CEO of Pillar5.

About ANJAC Health Beauty

ANJAC Health Beauty is a French family-owned industrial group and a partner to beauty wellness brands and pharmaceutical laboratories. It creates, develops and manufactures, from raw materials to the finished product. ANJAC is made up of the following 14 specialized and complementary companies, with 22 R&D and production sites in the fields of health, beauty, personal care and food supplements: Aircos, Apollo, Chemineau, Cosmetix West, Euro Wipes, Feltor, Innovi, LPEV, Pascual Cosmétiques, Pillar5, Roval Cosmétiques, Shadeline and Sicaf. Founded in 2008, the group now has a workforce of over 3,000 and a consolidated turnover close to €650 million.

For more information: www.anjac.com

About Pillar5

Founded in 2009, Pillar5 Pharma is an industry-leading Canadian CDMO with strong capabilities in sterile ophthalmic manufacturing. We are currently the only CDMO with the ability to manufacture multi-dose preservative free (MDPF) solutions for the North American market. Our award-winning manufacturing facility was built by Pfizer in 1956 and has been instrumental to our company's continued growth and success.

For information: www.pillar5pharma.com

CONSULTANTS

Lillentech and Mazars (financial services), and both Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP and Gibson Dunn Crutcher LLP (legal services), have acted as consultants for ANJAC.

Bloom Burton (financial) and Norton Rose LLP (legal) were consultants for Pillar5.

