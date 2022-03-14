MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

14 March 2022

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS AND PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSBILITIES (PDMRs)

On 10 March 2022, in line with normal timetable, directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc received Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.20 each following the vesting of conditional awards under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). Following vesting some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities.

In addition, on 10 March 2022, a director of Mondi plc received Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.20 each following the vesting and exercise of a nil-cost option under the Mondi plc LTIP. The vesting and exercise of the LTIP nil-cost option includes additional shares received in lieu of dividends, which are subject to tax. Following vesting and exercise, some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities. The retained shares were subsequently transferred to the director's spouse for nil cost.

Details of the vesting, exercise, sale and transfer of the shares are set out in the below notification forms.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 4,849 (2) Sale ZAR 280.326156 2,196 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 4,849

(2) 2,196



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 280.326156 e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Vivien McMenamin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, South Africa b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 4,348 (2) Sale ZAR 280.326156 1,968 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 4,348

(2) 1,968



(1) Nil

(2) ZAR 280.326156 e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 19,619 (2) Sale GBP 14.074411 9,373 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 19,619

(2) 9,373





(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.074411 e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Andrew King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 26,758 (2) Sale GBP 14.074411 12,785 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 26,758

(2) 12,785



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.074411 e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Markus Gaertner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Corrugated Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 2,642 (2) Sale GBP 14.074411 1,454 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 2,642

(2) 1,454



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.074411 e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Markus Gaertner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Corrugated Packaging b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 6,721 (2) Sale GBP 14.074411 3,697 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 6,721

(2) 3,697



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.074411 e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Michael Hakes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 3,586 (2) Sale GBP 14.074411 1,973 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 3,586

(2) 1,973



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.074411 e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Michael Hakes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 5,094 (2) Sale GBP 14.074411 2,802 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 5,094

(2) 2,802



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.074411 e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Lars Mallasch 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Technical & Sustainability Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 4,011 (2) Sale GBP 14.074411 2,207 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 4,011

(2) 2,207



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.074411 e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Sara Sizer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Communication & Marketing Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 5,119 (2) Sale GBP 14.074411 2,503 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 5,119

(2) 2,503



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.074411 e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Sara Sizer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Communication & Marketing Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 5,447 (2) Sale GBP 14.074411 2,663 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 5,447

(2) 2,663



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.074411 e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Mike Powell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting and exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan nil-cost option, and (2) subsequent sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Acquisition Nil 32,454 (2) Sale GBP 14.074411 15,275 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



(1) 32,454

(2) 15,275



(1) Nil

(2) GBP 14.074411 e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person a) Name Mike Powell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mondi plc b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.20 each







GB00B1CRLC47 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of 17,179 Ordinary shares to his spouse for nil cost c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 17,179 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



17,179





Nil e) Date of transaction 2022-03-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue - off market