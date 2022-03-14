MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 14
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
14 March 2022
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS AND PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSBILITIES (PDMRs)
On 10 March 2022, in line with normal timetable, directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc received Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.20 each following the vesting of conditional awards under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). Following vesting some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities.
In addition, on 10 March 2022, a director of Mondi plc received Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.20 each following the vesting and exercise of a nil-cost option under the Mondi plc LTIP. The vesting and exercise of the LTIP nil-cost option includes additional shares received in lieu of dividends, which are subject to tax. Following vesting and exercise, some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities. The retained shares were subsequently transferred to the director's spouse for nil cost.
Details of the vesting, exercise, sale and transfer of the shares are set out in the below notification forms.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 4,849
(2) 2,196
(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 280.326156
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 4,348
(2) 1,968
(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 280.326156
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 19,619
(2) 9,373
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 26,758
(2) 12,785
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Markus Gaertner
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Corrugated Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 2,642
(2) 1,454
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Markus Gaertner
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Corrugated Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 6,721
(2) 3,697
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Michael Hakes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HR Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 3,586
(2) 1,973
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Michael Hakes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HR Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 5,094
(2) 2,802
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Lars Mallasch
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Technical & Sustainability Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 4,011
(2) 2,207
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Sara Sizer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Communication & Marketing Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 5,119
(2) 2,503
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Sara Sizer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Communication & Marketing Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 5,447
(2) 2,663
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Mike Powell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting and exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan nil-cost option, and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 32,454
(2) 15,275
(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Mike Powell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of 17,179 Ordinary shares to his spouse for nil cost
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
17,179
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Kate Powell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated to Mike Powell, Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of 17,179 Ordinary shares from her spouse for nil cost
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
17,179
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2022-03-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market