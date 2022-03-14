Anzeige
Montag, 14.03.2022
Heute im Visier: Halo Collective – Kaufrausch ist gestartet!
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
Tradegate
14.03.22
09:06 Uhr
17,390 Euro
+0,620
+3,70 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.03.2022 | 14:34
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 14

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

14 March 2022

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS AND PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSBILITIES (PDMRs)

On 10 March 2022, in line with normal timetable, directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc received Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.20 each following the vesting of conditional awards under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). Following vesting some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities.

In addition, on 10 March 2022, a director of Mondi plc received Mondi plc ordinary shares of €0.20 each following the vesting and exercise of a nil-cost option under the Mondi plc LTIP. The vesting and exercise of the LTIP nil-cost option includes additional shares received in lieu of dividends, which are subject to tax. Following vesting and exercise, some of the shares were sold to cover tax liabilities. The retained shares were subsequently transferred to the director's spouse for nil cost.

Details of the vesting, exercise, sale and transfer of the shares are set out in the below notification forms.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil4,849
(2) SaleZAR 280.3261562,196
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 4,849
(2) 2,196

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 280.326156
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil4,348
(2) SaleZAR 280.3261561,968
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 4,348
(2) 1,968

(1) Nil
(2) ZAR 280.326156
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil19,619
(2) SaleGBP 14.0744119,373
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 19,619
(2) 9,373


(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil26,758
(2) SaleGBP 14.07441112,785
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 26,758
(2) 12,785

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMarkus Gaertner
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil2,642
(2) SaleGBP 14.0744111,454
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 2,642
(2) 1,454

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMarkus Gaertner
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil6,721
(2) SaleGBP 14.0744113,697
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 6,721
(2) 3,697

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMichael Hakes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup HR Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil3,586
(2) SaleGBP 14.0744111,973
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 3,586
(2) 1,973

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMichael Hakes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup HR Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil5,094
(2) SaleGBP 14.0744112,802
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 5,094
(2) 2,802

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameLars Mallasch
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Technical & Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil4,011
(2) SaleGBP 14.0744112,207
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 4,011
(2) 2,207

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameSara Sizer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Communication & Marketing Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil5,119
(2) SaleGBP 14.0744112,503
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 5,119
(2) 2,503

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameSara Sizer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Communication & Marketing Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil5,447
(2) SaleGBP 14.0744112,663
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 5,447
(2) 2,663

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMike Powell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting and exercise of a Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan nil-cost option, and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil32,454
(2) SaleGBP 14.07441115,275
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 32,454
(2) 15,275

(1) Nil
(2) GBP 14.074411
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMike Powell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of 17,179 Ordinary shares to his spouse for nil cost
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil17,179
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

17,179


Nil
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameKate Powell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated to Mike Powell, Group CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of 17,179 Ordinary shares from her spouse for nil cost
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil17,179
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

17,179


Nil
e)Date of transaction2022-03-10
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market
© 2022 PR Newswire
