Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) Director Publishes Recommendations For Designation Of Racially Motivated Violent Extremist (RMVE) Groups As 'Foreign Terrorist' And 'Specially Designated Terrorist' Organ

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Dr. Simon Purdue, director of the MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) project which focuses on racially motivated violent extremism (RMVE), domestic terrorism, and antisemitism, has published an analysis titled "Recommendations For Future Designation Of Racially Motivated Violent Extremist (RMVE) Groups As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Terrorist Organizations Under Executive Order 13224." The DTTM project's research and analysis are regularly shared with government agencies.

Pointing out the April 6, 2020 designation of the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group and of three of the group's senior members as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, Dr. Purdue stresses in the analysis that prior to this ruling, no neo-Nazi, white supremacist, or other RMVE group had been so designated. This, he stated, was "the first step in the U.S. government's pathway to effectively challenging global white supremacist and neo-Nazi terrorism."

Dr. Purdue goes on to state that by the "clear definitions" of Executive Order 13224, "numerous white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups globally... qualify to be designated as terrorist entities by the United States government," as they meet "the specifications for designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization." Adding that "In Russia and Ukraine alone there are dozens of violent extremist organizations which expressly promote terroristic violence, train international extremists, and offer material and technical support to US-based domestic extremist groups," he also explains that there is no shortage of these groups "across Europe, Australasia, Southern Africa, and even Central and South America" that are "similarly qualified for designation as SDGTs or FTOs, as they present a tangible threat to security and stability not only in their own nations, but in the U.S."

The groups detailed in Dr. Purdue's analysis and that he recommends be designated terrorist by the U.S. include the violent skinhead Russian group known as M.K.U, the Maniacs Murder Cult, or Youth That Smiles; it has been linked to numerous politically and racially motivated assaults and murders, as well as at least one major bombing plot. The group bills itself as a collection of "NS [National Socialist] paramedics whose goal is to 'clean the world.'"

Another example in the report is the heavily armed ultranationalist, neo-Nazi Ukrainian group Karpatska Sich, which actively seeks foreign volunteers to join its ranks and promotes mass violence in support of its neo-Nazi ideology. This group is closely tied to the C14 group, which gained notoriety in 2018 for its violent activity against the Roma community, people of color, and the LGBTQ community. Dr. Purdue predicted that as the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates, Karpatska Sich is likely to play a key role in drawing foreign fighters to the region.

The report provides various examples of the many groups worldwide that meet the standard of, and in some cases urgently require, designation as terrorist.

Government agencies and media may request access to this report by emailing dttmsubs@memri.org with their full credentials.

