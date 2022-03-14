Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. Announces Settlement of $441,163 in Convertible Debt

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR) The company is pleased to announce that during the week of Mar 6, a total of $411,163 in convertible notes and $250,000 in promissory notes were settled for less than 10% of their face value.

"When I was re-appointed as CEO of Tonner-One World, my first directive to the team was making convertible debt and promissory note settlement a primary focus for the next six months," stated Corinda J. Melton, CEO. "My goal was to settle at least $200,000 of debt my first week in office and thanks to my amazing team and the relentless efforts of our Co-founders, we far exceeded that number. We will continue to deliver on our promise to reduce debt at a rapid pace." She added.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company that is expanding into the world of digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, crypto-currency and high value NFTs.

