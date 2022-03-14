Nanomerics Ltd: Better Brain Medicines - Nanomerics Announces Patents Granted in the US, Europe and Japan on the Nose to Brain Use of its Molecular Envelope Technology

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Nanomerics Ltd., a private speciality pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company had been granted patent protection in multiple jurisdictions for brain delivery applications of its Molecular Envelope Technology (MET). These patents have been granted by the European Patent Office (EP3065779B1), the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US20160279189B1), the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CA2928697B1) and the Japan Patent Office (JP2016539100B1).

Nanomerics' Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu, stated that, "we are delighted with the granting of these patents in key commercial territories and look forward to replicating the brain targeting seen in our preclinical studies in humans."

Nanomerics' MET enables efficient nose to brain delivery of compounds, with significantly reduced plasma exposure and effectively targets drugs to the brain. This offers the possibility of radically and beneficially altering the side effect profile of drugs indicated for central nervous system diseases. Nanomerics' MET thus underpins numerous Nanomerics' central nervous system assets; including Envelta, a nasal spray powder, which is being developed as a pain therapeutic. Envelta has been out-licensed by Nanomerics to Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) and is being developed by Virpax Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with the US National Institutes of Health. Nanomerics has additional collaborations with companies aiming to develop central nervous system assets using its MET and Nanomerics' MET won first prize in the UK Royal Society of Chemistry's Emerging Technologies competition in 2017. Nanomerics recently moved into state of the art laboratories in North London.

About Nanomerics

Nanomerics Ltd is a speciality pharmaceutical company based in London, UK.? Nanomerics was spun out of University College London, a top 10 global university and was founded to commercialise its biocompatible polymer technologies for drug delivery and other applications. Nanomerics' proprietary technology is based on world leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymer nanotechnology. Nanomerics creates uniquely differentiated, patented pharmaceutical assets, underpinned by high quality science.? For example, the company's Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) is a unique patented biocompatible polymer that delivers a step change in target tissue bioavailability. Nanomerics' MET won first prize in the UK's Royal Society of Chemistry Emerging Technologies competition. The founding scientists Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein developed the technology at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, latterly at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical product candidates in development include OC134 for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis and OC137 for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis. Additionally a number of pharmaceutical product candidates have already been out-licensed by Nanomerics to Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX), e.g. Envelta, which is being developed as a pain therapeutic and AnQlar, which is being developed as an anti-viral nasal spray.

