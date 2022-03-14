BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently recognized a Top 20 Leadership Training Company by Training Industry for the eighth time.

"We are honored to be named one of the world's top leadership training companies once more," said Jerry Connor, Global Head of Leadership at BTS. "In 2021, we continued to deliver world-class solutions in a still-virtual environment. We are passionate about innovating around the ways we bring business acumen and personal leadership together, shift mindsets at scale, personalize learning, and leverage digital technology. We look forward to seeing how these capabilities will continue to unlock new opportunities for our clients to achieve success."

BTS was selected based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the leadership training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

"As one of our most competitive and closely-watched sectors, this year's Top 20 Leadership Training companies showed strategic development toward their leadership offerings," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "With a wide range of leadership offerings, these provider organizations created a unique approach to employee motivation, teamwork, emotional intelligence, and more to create business leaders of the future."

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm that enables strategy execution. We provide skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, delivering results, and inspiring people do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Our courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

