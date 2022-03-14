The solar cell is based on the titanium carbide MXene and is claimed to have retained around 99% of its initial efficiency for more than 600 days of ambient air storage. The device was built using spray coating to directly deposit the titanium carbide flakes on the cell's rear side.Scientists led by Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have developed a heterojunction solar cell by replacing traditional silver metal contacts with rear electrodes based on two-dimensional transition metal carbides and nitrides known as MXenes. Earth-abundant MXenes compounds ...

