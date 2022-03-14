DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021

14 March 2022

Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan'

Consolidated financial results

for the year ended 31 December 2021

Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' and its subsidiaries (together "the Bank") (LSE: HSBK) releases consolidated financial statements and independent auditors' report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Consolidated income statements

KZT mln

12M 2021 12M 2020 Y-o-Y,% 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 Y-o-Y,% Interest income 879,865 733,234 20.0% 242,490 192,847 25.7% Interest expense (366,792) (333,741) 9.9% (111,126) (94,373) 17.8% Net interest income before credit loss expense 513,073 399,493 28.4% 131,364 98,474 33.4% Fee and commission income 138,389 124,121 11.5% 36,640 35,250 3.9% Fee and commission expense (71,789) (63,184) 13.6% (20,015) (14,949) 33.9% Fees and commissions, net 66,600 60,937 9.3% 16,625 20,301 (18.1%) Net insurance income(1) 49,021 22,482 118.0% 14,800 8,222 80.0% FX operations(2) 30,536 40,940 (25.4%) 7,541 19,974 (62.2%) Gain/(loss) from derivative operations and securities (3) 16,472 6,625 148.6% 5,665 (1,574) (3.6x) Other (expense)/income, share in profit of associate and income 31,348 41,957 (25.3%) 18,057 11,976 50.8% in non-banking activities Recovery of credit loss expense /(Credit loss expense) (4) 4,004 (26,918) (114.9%) 9,477 8,984 5.5% Other credit loss expense (4,002) (5,025) (20.4%) (369) (1,920) (80.8%) Operating expenses (182,437) (150,959) 20.9% (57,240) (44,075) 29.9% (5) (6) (7) (8) Income tax expense (62,237) (36,878) 68.8% (16,637) (12,355) 34.7% Net profit 462,378 352,654 31.1% 129,283 108,007 19.7% Non-controlling interest 1 1 - 1 - - Net profit attributable to common shareholders 462,377 352,653 31.1% 129,282 108,007 19.7% Net interest margin, p.a. 5.2% 4.7% 5.0% 4.4% Return on average equity, p.a. 29.7% 25.5% 31.7% 30.4% Return on average assets, p.a. 4.2% 3.6% 4.4% 4.3% Cost-to-income ratio 24.6% 25.8% 28.4% 28.2% Cost of risk on loans to customers, p.a. 0.2% 0.4% 0.2% (1.0%) 1. Insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurancepremiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments,insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents); 2. Net gain on foreign exchange operations; 3. Net gain/(loss) on financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and net realisedgain from financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI); 4. Total credit loss expense, including credit loss expense on loans to customers, amounts due from creditinstitutions, financial assets at FVTOCI, debt securities at amortised cost, net of allowance for expected creditlosses, cash and cash equivalents and other assets; 5. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 5.8 bn; 6. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 5.1 bn; 7. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 5.6 bn; 8. Including loss from impairment of non-financial assets of KZT 0.9 bn;

Net profit attributable to common shareholders increased by 31.1% to KZT 462.4bn for 12M 2021 compared to KZT 352.7bn for 12M 2020 as a result of the overall business growth across all segments.

Interest income for 12M 2021 increased by 20.0% to KZT 879.9bn compared to KZT 733.2bn for

12M 2020 mainly due to increase in average balances of loans to customers. Interest expense for 12M 2021 increased by 9.9% to KZT 366.8bn compared to KZT 333.7bn for 12M 2020 mainly due to the increase of average balance and share of KZT deposits in the amounts due to customers, which was partially offset by the decrease in interest expense on debt securities as a result of a redemption of Bank's high-yielding Eurobonds. Net interest margin increased to 5.2% p.a. for 12M 2021 and to 5.0% p.a. for 4Q 2021 compared to 4.7% p.a. for 12M 2020 and to 4.4% p.a. for 4Q 2020 mainly due to improved structure of placement of interest-bearing liabilities into interest-earning assets and due to savings on coupon payments as a result of an early redemption of Bank's high-yielding Eurobonds.

Cost of risk on loans to customers for 12M 2021 decreased to 0.2% compared to 0.4% for 12M 2020 due to repayments of large ticket problem and previously impaired corporate loans.

Certain reclassification have been made to the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the years ended 31 December 2020 and 2019 to conform to the presentation for the year ended 31 December 2021, as management believes that loyalty programs should be netted with fee and commission income in accordance with the requirements of IFRS 15 on revenue accounting. The reclassification is related to the loyalty program, according to which the Group accrues bonuses to customers on card transactions, which in turn should be recognized under IFRS 15 as a "decrease in revenue", i.e. in this case, a decrease in fee and commission income. Therefore, starting from the YE 2021, loyalty program bonuses payable to the customers are included in fee and commission income. All of the previous periods were reclassified accordingly. Fee and commission income for 12M 2021 increased by 11.5% vs. 12M 2020 as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking, mainly in plastic card operations and bank transfers - settlements, which was partially offset by the increase in loyalty program bonuses.

Fee and commission expense increased by 13.6% compared to 12M 2020 mainly due to the increase in payment cards expenses as a result of growing volumes of transactional banking and non-cash transactions, partially offset by the decrease in deposit insurance fees payable to the Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund due to lower rates for the Bank on the back of increase of capital adequacy ratios.

Other non-interest income (9) decreased by 12.5% to KZT 78.4bn for 12M 2021 vs. KZT 89.5bn for 12M 2020. In 1Q 2021, the Bank made full prepayment of its outstanding Eurobond issue which resulted in accelerated amortization of discount in the amount of KZT 5bn being recognized in interest expenses. Additionally, the Bank recognized KZT 14bn of amortization expenses in 3Q 2021. Moreover, due to the nature of the transaction, the Management of the Bank believes that the accelerated amortization of discount on Bank's Eurobonds relates to non-interest expenses, as in such way it provides more valuable information to the readers of the financial statements and enables them to identify a more consistent basis for comparing the Bank's performance between financial periods. Therefore, in 3Q 2021, the Bank recognized additional KZT 14bn of amortization expenses in non-interest expenses, and reclassified previously recognized KZT 5bn of amortization expenses from interest expenses to non-interest expenses. In total, this translates into KZT 19bn of amortization expenses being recognized in non-interest expenses for 12M 2021.

Net insurance income (10) for 12M 2021 significantly increased vs. 12M 2020 as a result of growth of unsecured lending program with a borrower's life insurance bundle. 9. Other non-interest income (net gain on foreign exchange operations, net gain/(loss) from financial assetsand liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, net realised gain from financial assets at fair value throughother comprehensive income, share in profit of associate, income in non-banking activities and other income/(expense)); 10. Insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurancepremiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments,insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents);

Operating expenses (including loss from impairment of non-financial assets) for 12M 2021 increased by 20.9% vs. 12M 2020 mainly due to the indexation of salaries and other employee benefits starting from 1 March, 2021 and increase in advertisement expenses. Starting from the YE 2021, loyalty program bonuses payable to the customers are excluded from operating expenses. All of the previous periods were reclassified accordingly.

The Bank's cost-to-income ratio decreased to 24.6% compared to 25.8% for 12M 2020 due to higher operating income in 12M 2021.

Statement of financial position review

