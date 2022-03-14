

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Sunday reported the lowest daily number Covid positive cases in eight months.



Only 10529 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country at the weekend, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, reflecting the pace at which the pandemic is subsiding in the country.



The weekly average of 34937 is the lowest in more than seven months, as per the latest tally published by the New York Times.



It dwindled by 48 percent within a couple of weeks.



There is a 31 percent fall in Covid deaths in the same period.



With just 426 deaths reporting on Sunday, total U.S. Covid casualties reached 967,552.



29,688 people are currently hospitalized due to coronaviirus infection, as per the New York Times latest tally.



Hospital admissions reduced by 42 percent within a fortnight.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 45 percent within a fortnight.



I.C.U. admissions dropped to 5353.



56,071,103 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometere tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 216,647,869 Americans, or 65.3 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.8 percent of people above 65.



44.3 percent of the eligible population, or 95,973,403 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



With 4506 more deaths reporting from across the globe on Sunday, the number of lives lost due to Covid has risen to 6,041,077.







