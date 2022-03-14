Fraud Detection and Prevention Market worth $65.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, and GRC), Service (Managed and Professional), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, and Travel and Transportation), Deployment Mode and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the size of the FDP market is expected to grow from USD 24.8 billion in 2021 to USD 65.8 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 21.5%. Increasing adoption of IoT and digital solutions, increasing revenue losses due to frauds, and growing adoption of analytics for fraud detection across industries are some of the key factors that are driving the market growth. However, rising cases of complex frauds instances such as digital scams that require highly professional expertise is one of the factors that is hindering the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market"

493 - Tables

46 - Figures

381 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1312

By solution type, fraud analytics segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on solutions, the FDP market is segmented into fraud analytics, authentication, and GRC solutions. According to the Consumer Sentinel Network maintained by FTC, 3.2 million identity thefts and fraud reports were received in 2019, out of which 1.7 million were fraud cases. The increasing cases of frauds force financial companies to advance their security infrastructure by deploying FDP solutions such as fraud analytics. Fraud analytics is the core of all FDP solutions. Several vendors offer traditional rule-based fraud analytics models, whereas some prefer AI- and ML-based techniques. Fraud analytics solutions proactively detect frauds and help meet compliance needs.

By deployment mode, cloud deployment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud deployment mode involves storing applications and software on remote servers, providing access through the internet. According to Flexera, enterprises are set to spend around 15-16% of their revenue for cloud hosting services by 2020. Another study by Cisco stated that "53% of organizations host at least 50% of their infrastructure on the cloud." Cloud-based solutions are increasing their market share continuously as both large and small banks currently have the required infrastructure and resources to deploy solutions on the cloud. Other than BFSI, retail and eCommerce, healthcare, and travel verticals are also adopting cloud-based FDP solutions to combat frauds efficiently.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1312

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America, a technologically advanced region, tops the world in terms of the presence of cybersecurity vendors. The US is a highly regulated country with stringent laws and offers multiple opportunities for FDP providers to cater to a wide range of customers across industries. Major FDP solution vendors, such as BAE systems, FICO, LexisNexis, TransUnion, are headquartered in North America.

Americans have adopted the online trends and applications and have a high usage rate. For example, according to the American Association of Bankers' data, 7 out of 10 Americans rely on online mobile applications to make online payments. The volume of cybercrime attacks on financial institutions and the need for a unified platform to prevent risk, especially with the onset of COVID-19, are persuading enterprises in the US and Canada to adopt FDP solutions.

Major vendors in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market include BAE Systems (UK), Nice Actimize (US), FICO (US), LexisNexis (US), TransUnion (US), Kount (US), Software AG (Germany), RSA Security (US), Fiserv (US), FIS (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Experian (Ireland), SecuroNix (US), Accertify (US), Feedzai (US), CaseWare (Canada), FRISS (Netherland), MaxMind (US), Gurucul (US), DataVisor (US), PayPal (US), Visa (US), SAS institute (US), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (US), F5, Inc (US), Ingenico (France), AWS (US), PerimeterX (US), OneSpan (US), Signifyd (US), Cleafy (Italy) and Pondera Solutions (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Anti-money Laundering Market by Component, Solution (KYC/CDD and Watchlist, Transaction Screening and Monitoring), Deployment Mode, End User (Banking and Financials, Gaming/Gambling Organizations), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

eGRC Market with COVID-19 by Offering (Software and Services), Software (Usage and Type), Type (Policy Management, Compliance Management, Audit Management, and Risk Management), Business Function, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/fraud-detection-prevention-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/fraud-detection-prevention.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg