Xcelerate, Inc. Launches Pilot Project in Four African Hospitals

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC PINK:XCRT) As recently announced, the Company has acquired majority control in AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC. ("ASA"), a medical technology and virtual health company that we believe is positioned to help patients in developing countries in Africa meet their medical needs by extending the reach of physicians and hospitals through the Company's technology. Dr. Dilan Elegalla, one of the Managers of this LLC, has relocated to Tanzania to establish a pilot program for the ASA System in that country. We are now excited to announce that, thanks to the efforts of Dr. Elegalla and his team, ASA now has verbal commitments to launch AfiyaSasa Tanzania as a pilot in 4 hospitals and likely in a fifth: KCMC (Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre). NSK Hospitals, ALMC (Arusha Lutheran Medical Center), and Haydon Lutheran Hospital. These four institutions represent a catchment area of approximately 20 million people. Once the pilot program is established and tested, they would continue with a rollout into the institution as well as their outreach clinics. A fifth hospital, Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute, has expressed a strong interest in joining the pilot program. JKCI is a specialty hospital with countrywide reach (60 million Tanzanians plus regional patients).

At the current time the plan is to initiate the pilot program in one hospital and expand to additional facilities as the operational and technical issues are resolved. While no assurances can be provided, ASA expects to have a fully operational beta sites in at least four facilities by the end of Q2 2022 and expects to be revenue producing before the end of 2022.

"I am pleased with the rapid progress that the ASA team has demonstrated as they continue to surpass projected timelines" said Michael O'Shea, Xcelerate CEO. Xcelerate intends to submit an application to up-list to the QB market in the near future to increase our reach within the investor community to provide for investment in our ASA program, as well as our medical technology patent program.

For more information please contact info@xcelerate.global

