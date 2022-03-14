Future Market Insights: Power Transformer Market Poised to Grow at 4.6% CAGR with Total Sales to Surpass 2000 Units by 2031, Says FMI

Power Transformer Market by Product Type (Core, Shell), Insulation Type (Dry, Wet), Phase Type (Single Phase, Three Phase), End Use (Residential & Commercial, Utilities, Industrial), Application Type (Generation Step-up, Transmission) & Region - Forecast to 2021 - 2031

DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The power transformer market exhibited year-on-year growth of 4% in 2021, backed by increasing efforts towards incorporating modern energy solutions in existing power system and high demand of efficient and reliable power supply. Future Market Insights (FMI) states that, power transformer market revenue grew by 10% between 2019 and 2021, reaching US$ 21.9 billion in 2021 with a healthy CAGR of 4.6%.

Focus on upgrading the existing power grid network with modern energy technology for flexible, secure, efficient, and reliable supply of power will emerge as a chief growth driver.

Transformers are critical component in power transmission system as their main function is to receive power with low voltage and transmit it across various distribution channels in power grid. Increasing demand for electricity, increasing investment to expand transmission and distribution network will drive the power transformer market growth in upcoming years.

For instance, as of 2021 Adani power has around 5 ongoing power projects with capacity ranging from 1300 MW to 2700 MW in Indian states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Jharkhand. Rise in number of new power projects in developing countries will boost the market sales over the forecast period.

Rising urgency to replace the aging power infrastructure with smart grid system along with increasing penetration of renewable energy and development of interconnected grid infrastructure are key growth drivers in developed economies.

Future prospects look promising for power transformer market due to thriving construction and mining industries, emergence of new smart cities with modern power transmission system and adoption of green transformers.

Market players are focusing on developing power transmission systems capable of handling flow of stored and renewable energy throughout the grid system. Advancement towards designing system for efficient management of electricity transmission and distribution as a part of disaster recovery efforts along with redefining electrical grids to reduce operational costs and lead times will positively influence the market growth in the future.

"Increasing demand for upgrading traditional transmission system to sustain high voltage power transfer and incorporation of smart grids will boost the demand for power transformer in upcoming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Power Transformer Market Study

North America power transformer market is forecast to experience growth at 3% CAGR due to rising necessity to replace old power grid networks with modern and efficient equipment and increasing supply and demand gap of electricity in U.S. and Canada .

power transformer market is forecast to experience growth at 3% CAGR due to rising necessity to replace old power grid networks with modern and efficient equipment and increasing supply and demand gap of electricity in U.S. and . Europe power transformer market is anticipated to grow at 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Growth uptick can be attributed to rapid electrification and increasing investment towards upgrading transmission and distribution networks in the region.

power transformer market is anticipated to grow at 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Growth uptick can be attributed to rapid electrification and increasing investment towards upgrading transmission and distribution networks in the region. Growing awareness among population regarding CO2 emission, increase in consumption of electricity, and increasing efforts towards electrification of rural areas will drive the demand for power transformers in India .

. China is expected to offer lucrative opportunities owing to increasing investment in power grid infrastructure development and booming mining and oil and gas industries in the country.

is expected to offer lucrative opportunities owing to increasing investment in power grid infrastructure development and booming mining and oil and gas industries in the country. Japan and South Korea account for 7% of global power transformer market share in 2021. Industrialization, increasing efforts to fill the energy supply and demand gap, and imposition of energy efficient laws and standards are key growth drivers in these countries.

Who is Winning?

Future Market Insights highlights the key trends emerging in the power transformer market and discusses the strategies employed by market players to strengthen their market position.

Leading market players account for 35% global market share. They are focusing on new product development like green transformers to reduce the carbon footprint and are also emphasizing on establishing production and supply operations in key high-demand demographics like South East Asia. In addition, key players have been increasing production outputs and moving manufacturing plants to developing countries to reduce lead times and operation costs.

For instance, in July 2021, General Electric won orders for manufacturing 45 units of 765 kV transformers from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) for the new sub stations to be constructed in Rajasthan, India. The new transformers will dissipate around 8.1gigawatt (GW) of green power from the state's solar energy zones.

In March 2021, First Philec Inc. announced to launch super green transformer by the end of 2021. First Philec Inc. is a unit of First Philippine Holdings Corp. and one of the leading manufacturers of high efficiency transformers in South East Asia region. The super green transformer will be made of recyclable and biodegradable materials.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids launched two new traction transformers, "RESIBLOC CRail 25 kV" and "Natural Cooling Effilight Traction Transformer" in June 2021. The latter model replaces traditional cooling module with natural airflow system. It uses a state of the art cooling system that harnesses natural air flow from the train's motion and sends it to heat exchanger thus eliminating the need for air fans.

Prominent players operating in the power transformer market are:-

ABB

General Electric

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Schneider Electric

