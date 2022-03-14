Regulatory News:
Korian (Paris:KORI):
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian declares transactions executed on its own shares between 7 March and 11 March 2022.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
Issuer name
ISIN Code
Transaction date
Daily total volume
Daily weighted average price (€)
Market
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.07
755
17.84
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.07
1 470
17.93
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.07
594
17.90
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.07
24 581
17.70
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.08
796
18.19
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.08
862
18.04
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.08
25 242
18.09
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.09
494
18.64
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.09
185
18.68
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.09
54
19.32
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.09
7 217
19.03
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.10
138
19.34
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.10
88
19.34
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.10
7 674
19.19
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.11
269
19.30
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.11
231
19.60
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.11
7 300
19.44
XPAR
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
