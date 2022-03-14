Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI):

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian declares transactions executed on its own shares between 7 March and 11 March 2022.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction date Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price (€)

of shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.07 755 17.84 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.07 1 470 17.93 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.07 594 17.90 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.07 24 581 17.70 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.08 796 18.19 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.08 862 18.04 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.08 25 242 18.09 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.09 494 18.64 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.09 185 18.68 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.09 54 19.32 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.09 7 217 19.03 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.10 138 19.34 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.10 88 19.34 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.10 7 674 19.19 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.11 269 19.30 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.11 231 19.60 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.11 7 300 19.44 XPAR

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.

