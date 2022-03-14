

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving to the upside early in the session, the major U.S. stock indexes have turned mixed over the course of the trading day on Monday. While the Dow has managed to remain in positive territory, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a significant pullback.



Currently, the Nasdaq is down 156.58 points or 1.2 percent at 12,687.23, on pace to end the session at its lowest closing level in a year. The S&P 500 is also down 3.90 points or 0.1 percent at 4,200.41, while the Dow is up 214.87 points or 0.7 percent at 33,159.06.



The steep drop by the Nasdaq comes amid a spike in treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest intraday level in well over two years.



Treasury yields are surging as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about further rate hikes.



The central bank is likely to continue raising rates over the comings months in an effort to combat elevated inflation, although the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict may affect the pace.



Meanwhile, the Dow is benefiting from strong gains by credit card giants American Express (AXP) and Visa (V), which are jumping by 3.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



Strong gains by 3M (MMM), Coca-Cola (KO) and Travelers (TRV) have also helped to keep the blue chip index in positive territory.



Traders are also keeping an eye on developments in the commodities markets, with crude for April delivery plunging $7 to $102.33 a barrel amid optimism about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine



Sector News



Energy stocks moved sharply lower along with the price of crude oil early in the session and continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 4.4 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 3.1 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 1.9 percent.



A notable decrease by the price of gold is also weighing on gold stocks, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index slumping by 3.3 percent.



Semiconductor and computer hardware stocks have also come under pressure over the course of the session, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index down by 2.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.



Steel, housing and biotechnology stocks have also shown notable moves to the downside, while banking stocks continue to see significant strength amid the jump in treasury yields.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 2.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has surged by 2.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved sharply lower after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 11.3 basis points at 2.117 percent.







