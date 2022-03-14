- (PLX AI) - Swedish Match provides update on plans for separation of its cigar business.
- • Swedish Match to suspend the preparations for the contemplated spin-off until further notice
- • Swedish Match says financial development of the US cigar business falling short of expectations in recent quarters
- • Says today's decision to suspend the spin-off preparations was prompted by regulatory uncertainties facing the cigar business
- • Swedish Match has recently been informed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that substantial equivalence (SE) designations have been denied for SE applications corresponding to about 3 percent of Swedish Match's 2021 cigar volume
- • It cannot be ruled out that additional SE applications for the cigar assortment will be denied in the first instance as FDA continues to work through remaining applications
- • Swedish Match plans to appeal the non-SE designations by the FDA by requesting a supervisory review
