Accruent LLC: Accruent Recognizes Award-Winning Partners at 2022 Synergy Conference

Accruent partners accomplish outstanding achievements in delivering top-notch solutions to customers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions for managing the built environment, today recognized the expanding influence of its growing partner network by presenting annual awards to the most impactful and innovative partners.

Each year, Accruent partners gather for the annual Synergy partner conference, where they learn about industry trends and best practices, receive product updates, hear customer success stories, and more. This year's virtual event explored the theme "Focus, Partner, Grow" and was centered on helping partners build stronger and more rewarding relationships with customers.

The award ceremony at Synergy 2022 Virtual recognized the success of Accruent partners, including:

Marketing Performer 2021: SolidCAD conducted exceptional marketing campaigns around Accruent document and facility management tools within Canada .

conducted exceptional marketing campaigns around Accruent document and facility management tools within . Most Consistent Partner: Onset flourishes in a decades-long partnership and consistently delivers results to mutual customers.

flourishes in a decades-long partnership and consistently delivers results to mutual customers. Most Valuable Deal of 2021: Kinsmen Group built and supported a powerful information management environment for Fuijfilm.

built and supported a powerful information management environment for Fuijfilm. Most Promising Partner for 2022: Sutherland Global (SG) is a truly global partner that appointed Accruent as their 'go-to-market' software partner.

is a truly global partner that appointed Accruent as their 'go-to-market' software partner. Partner of the Year 2021: Pentagon achieved an extraordinary year reselling Accruent products in 2021.

achieved an extraordinary year reselling Accruent products in 2021. Partner Collaboration Award: Atutor Integracja Cyfrowa put forth exceptional efforts helping customers create business value with Accruent solutions.

put forth exceptional efforts helping customers create business value with Accruent solutions. Voice of the Customer Award: One Team demonstrated standout efforts in providing great customer experience stories and testimonials.

"Accruent's vast partner ecosystem remains a key part of our strategic vision and will continue to enhance our ability to deliver mission-critical solutions to customers around the world," said Elliott Welsch, VP of Global Channel & Alliances, Accruent. "It's important that we recognize these standout partner performances to acknowledge the amazing resilience and success of our partner base."

About Accruent

Accruent serves more than 10,000 companies, universities, and government entities worldwide, providing solutions that help its customers plan, manage and assure compliance for their facilities, assets, and the work required to support them.

