Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Announces the Appointment of Peter Kleespies as Vice President, Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Tectonic Metals Inc. (TECT:TSX-V; TETOF:OTCQB; T15B:FSE) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is excited to announce the appointment of veteran geologist, Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., as Vice President, Exploration ("VPX") effective immediately. Peter has over 30 years of combined corporate and mineral exploration experience resulting in numerous discoveries and the delineation of multi-million-ounce mineral deposits across several continents, North and South America, Australia, and Africa.

Although Peter has worked internationally for junior and major mining companies, such as BHP, the bulk of Peter's career was spent in the Canadian arctic where he designed, oversaw, and successfully executed multi-million-dollar exploration and resource delineation programs at such renowned greenstone belts as High Lake, Hope Bay, and Committee Bay. His expertise ranges from conceptual project generation, project evaluation, and grassroots exploration to large-scale surface and underground drill programs, deposit modeling, and resource estimation. By applying sound technical principles and his vast experience, Peter can integrate complex geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets in the search for, and delineation of, economically viable mineral deposits.

Tony Reda, President & CEO of Tectonic commented, "I am ecstatic to welcome Peter to the Tectonic Team as he brings a wealth of geological knowledge and proven experience in not only discovering mineral deposits but also understanding and advancing them systematically through to the Feasibility Stage. Peter is someone who I have known since 2005 and have the utmost respect for. Aside from being one of the smartest geologists I know, he is a person of integrity, transparency, and honesty with strong morals and ethics. He is accountable and says it how it is, which is always a welcome breath of fresh air in our industry. I look forward to working with him as we continue on our mission of finding the next mine."

With his appointment, Peter succeeds Eric Buitenhuis as Vice President, Exploration. Eric has played an important role in Tectonic's growth, and we are grateful for his efforts on behalf of the Company. We wish Eric every success in his future endeavours.

Stock Option Grant

As part of his employment agreement (the "Agreement"), the Company granted Peter Kleespies 300,000 stock options (the "Options"). The Options shall have an exercise price set at a 35% premium to the share price on the date of the grant of the Options. The Options shall vest in three equal installments with 100,000 Options vesting on the first anniversary of the Agreement, and an additional 100,000 Options vesting on the two subsequent anniversary dates thereafter. The vesting and exercise of Options shall otherwise be governed by the terms and conditions of Tectonic's stock option plan.

To learn more about Tectonic please click here.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Tony Reda, President & CEO of Tectonic, or Bill Stormont, Investor Relations, at toll-free 1.888.685.8558 or by email at info@tectonicmetals.com

