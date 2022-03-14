Anzeige
WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2022 | 21:41
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Present at the Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Montrouge, France, March 14, 2022
DBV Technologies to Present at the Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of the DBV Technologies website at https://www.dbvtechnologies.com/investor-relations/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days following the fireside chat.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment

  • version PDF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/359b9004-3fd4-43a6-ae93-2c4885154ee9)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
