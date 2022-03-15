Transparency Market Research: Silicone Masterbatches Market in Europe to Expand with Advancements in Automotive Industry, Says Study by TMR

-Growing use of silicone for manufacturing transportation, energy, packaging products, and auto interior PP parts is driving the growth prospects in the silicone masterbatches market

-Surge in the need for stable power supply is creating promising opportunities in the silicone masterbatches market, which is expected to be valued at US$ 427.5 Mn by 2031

ALBANY, N.Y., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The silicone masterbatches market is prognosticated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, states a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Sales of automotive vehicles have been on the surge in several European nations. Moreover, government authorities in Europe are increasing initiatives to decrease the carbon emission levels, thereby containing the severe impacts of greenhouse gas emissions. As a result, they are imposing stringent regulations pertaining to trucks and light duty vehicles to meet specific emission standards, notes the TMR study on the silicone masterbatches market. Hence, companies operating in the automobile industry are utilizing lightweight materials in the development of key vehicle parts. The demand for silicone masterbatches is increasing in the industry, owing to its key properties such as high strength, low coefficient of friction, and fire resistance.

Silicone Masterbatches Market: Key Findings

Silicone is being utilized in a wide range of industries in the manufacturing of transportation products such as auto interior PP parts and different energy products, including wire & cables, according to the TMR study on the silicone masterbatches market. In addition, these materials are also being increasingly utilized for producing packaging products, including BOPP films. This wide range of application of silicone is creating lucrative prospects in the silicone masterbatches market.

Silicone masterbatches find application in the production of paints, inks, and coatings, owing to many properties they demonstrate, including mar resistance and high slip. Hence, rise in demand for these products in expected to drive the silicone masterbatches market in the years to come.

Flame retardant cables and wires are used in different end-use industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication industries. Surge in the demand for these cables and wires is boosting the sales of silicon masterbatches, which, in turn, is fueling the growth avenues in the silicone masterbatches market.

Silicone masterbatches are widely utilized in the production of different home appliances, owing to their mechanical properties. Hence, the increasing sales of home appliances in many emerging economies is propelling the silicone masterbatches market. Moreover, the market is being driven by rising use of silicone masterbatches as wetting and lubricating agents and surfactants.

Silicone Masterbatches Market: Growth Boosters

Expansion of consumer electronics, automotive, packaging, and construction industries is projected to bolster the silicone masterbatches market during the forecast period

Rise in the demand for stable power supply and the economic growth of Europe are expected to boost the sales of wire and cables, which, in turn, is estimated to help in the market expansion in the near future

are expected to boost the sales of wire and cables, which, in turn, is estimated to help in the market expansion in the near future Increased use of silicone masterbatches in personal care and pulp & paper industries is creating lucrative prospects in the silicone masterbatches market

Surge in demand for sustainable and lightweight automotive vehicles in order to decrease the carbon emission levels is expected to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the silicone masterbatches market during the forecast period

Silicone Masterbatches Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Momentive Performance Materials

DuPont

Avient Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

AB Specialty Silicones

SILCOLORS

Dow Corning

Silteq Ltd

Chengdu Silike Technology Co., Ltd.

ACSIC Ingredients

Silicone Masterbatches Market Segmentation

Application

Wires & Cables

Auto Interior PP Parts

BOPP Films

PC / ABS Parts

End-use Industry

Energy

Transportation

Packaging

Electronics

Telecommunications

Others (including Industrial)

Region Covered

Europe

Key Countries Covered

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Russia

CIS

Rest of Europe

