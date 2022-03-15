Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) (OTC: LEBGF) ("Legible" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Kaleeg Hainsworth, Legible's President and CEO, will be delivering two presentations on the future of digital publishing to an audience of international book publishing professionals, authors, and readers at the 2022 London Book Fair taking place April 5-7, 2022.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mr. Hainsworth, a globally recognized leader with decades of experience in the digital publishing industry, will deliver a main stage presentation entitled, "How the Next One Billion Internet Users Will Read Our Books". He will invite the publishing world to consider the changes that will take place in the publishing industry and the benefits these will bring to their organizations and the industry.

On Thursday, April 7th, a second presentation will be made by Mr. Hainsworth in the Buzz Theatre which will both articulate how Legible is meeting the future of digital publishing and showcase the "Legible Living Book" highlighting Legible's unique capability to develop enriched, immersive multimedia eBook content, and distribute this enriched eBook format and content through Legible's globally accessible eBook entertainment platform.

"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to make these presentations at the 2022 London Book Fair," said Hainsworth. "The event attendees are my peers, and I am honoured to make these presentations to our industry. The event and our presentation will allow us to showcase our standing as a powerful eBook marketplace to a global community of publishers, authors, and readers, but also enables us to showcase our IP and customizable multimedia eBook publishing and merchandising capabilities."

Legible is a Gold Sponsor of the 2022 London Book Fair and invites all London Book Fair attendees to stop by the "Legible Recharging Lounge" located on the main floor of the event.

Once available, a recording of Mr. Hainsworth's London Book Fair presentations will be accessible on Legible's social media channels and on the Legible investor relations website under Events Presentations.

About the 2022 London Book Fair

The London Book Fair is a global marketplace for rights negotiation and the sale and distribution of content across print, audio, TV, film and digital channels. Staged annually, the in-person event typically welcomes more than 25,000 publishing professionals to London for the week of the fair to learn, network, and kick off their year of business.

About Legible Inc.

Legible Inc. is a book media platform company committed to providing delightful eReading and ePublishing experiences for writers, readers, and Legible consumers that value the immersive entertainment experiences that are accessible through beautifully constructed and dynamic books, provided by a company that promotes sustainability, wide accessibility, and global literacy.

Through its eReading and ePublishing platform, Legible.com, Legible is revolutionizing how readers, publishers, and authors connect. Founded and led by a team of technologists, authors, eBook publishers, designers, and industry insiders, Legible is building a delightful eBook entertainment experience forreaders around the globe, providing access to millions of eBooks through any device with a browser.

