- (PLX AI) - TAG Immobilien FY 2021 FFO EUR 182 million.
- • Outlook FY 2022 FFO EUR 188-192 million (unchanged)
- • Dividend per share proposal for FY 2021 at EUR 0.93 (from EUR 0.92) due to FFO I 2021 reaching the upper end of the guidance
- • Expansion of Poland footprint: Acquisition of ROBYG development platform with a pipeline of c. 25,500 units to create Poland's leading residential landlord - antitrust clearance received, closing expected on 31 March 2022
TAG IMMOBILIEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de