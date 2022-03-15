Anzeige
WKN: A3CL9A ISIN: GB00BNK9TZ56 Ticker-Symbol: 93H 
Stuttgart
14.03.22
15:22 Uhr
0,234 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARSLEY BOX GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARSLEY BOX GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.