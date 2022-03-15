Das Instrument PM7A CA7182572072 PHILIPPINE METALS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2022

The instrument PM7A CA7182572072 PHILIPPINE METALS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.03.2022



Das Instrument B11 GB00BYQ0HV16 BLUE PRISM GRP. PLC -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2022

The instrument B11 GB00BYQ0HV16 BLUE PRISM GRP. PLC -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2022



Das Instrument 93H GB00BNK9TZ56 PARSLEY BOX GROUP LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2022

The instrument 93H GB00BNK9TZ56 PARSLEY BOX GROUP LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.03.2022



Das Instrument BIC US05581M4042 BTCS INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.03.2022

The instrument BIC US05581M4042 BTCS INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2022

