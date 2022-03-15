- (PLX AI) - Kongsberg Auto Q4 revenue EUR 205.7 million vs. estimate EUR 253 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 8.3 million vs. estimate EUR 14 million
- • Revenue decline was mainly driven by the Powertrain & Chassis business unit
- • EBIT strong operational performance was offset by increased cost of raw material, electronic components and resulting freight due to the significant disruptions in the supply chain throughout the automotive sector
- • Won't issue 2022 guidance at this time
KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de