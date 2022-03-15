Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo-Kaufrausch reloaded? Heute ist das NASDAQ-Debüt von Akanda!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.03.2022 | 08:03
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Change of Broker

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Change of Broker

PR Newswire

London, March 14

15 March 2022

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68

Change of Broker

The Board of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of finnCap Limited as the Company's brokers, with immediate effect.

For further information, please contact:
Premier Fund Managers Limited, Investment Manager
Claire Long, Head of Investment Trusts
James Smith, Portfolio Manager		+44 (0) 1483 30 60 90
finnCap Limited
Mark Whitfeld, Head of Sales
William Marle, Corporate Finance
+44 (0) 20 3772 4697
+44 (0) 20 7220 0557
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.