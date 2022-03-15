Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Change of Broker
PR Newswire
London, March 14
15 March 2022
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc (the 'Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68
Change of Broker
The Board of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of finnCap Limited as the Company's brokers, with immediate effect.
|For further information, please contact:
|Premier Fund Managers Limited, Investment Manager
Claire Long, Head of Investment Trusts
James Smith, Portfolio Manager
|+44 (0) 1483 30 60 90
|finnCap Limited
Mark Whitfeld, Head of Sales
William Marle, Corporate Finance
+44 (0) 20 3772 4697
+44 (0) 20 7220 0557
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de