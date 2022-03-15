

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK unemployment data for December. The ILO jobless rate is forecast to fall to 4.0 percent in three months to January from 4.1 percent in the preceding period.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the euro, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3029 against the greenback, 154.21 against the yen, 1.2258 against the franc and 0.8420 against the euro as of 2:55 am ET.







