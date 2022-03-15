The world has installed its first terawatt of hardware on Earth to generate electricity directly from the sun.From pv magazine USA Milestones may be arbitrary, but the morale boost they provide is not. Humans have very recently installed enough solar panels to generate one terawatt of electricity directly from the sun. It's a pretty good feeling! The expectation that our species would hit 1,000 gigawatts of solar was first based on estimations that we installed at least 183 GW in 2021, and that we had 788 GW of capacity in place at the end of 2020. These two values total 971GW of installed solar. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...