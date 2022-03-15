- (PLX AI) - Hafnia Q4 net income USD -7.9 million vs. estimate USD -4 million.
- • Going into 2022, Hafnia had a positive view of the product tanker market, expecting increased cargo volumes and longer voyages to meet increasing oil demand and replenish historically low inventories
- • Says refined oil products are already starting to be transported over longer distances to meet an expected shortfall of supply of oil to the Atlantic hemisphere, which is positive for freight rates
- • The situation is very fluid and holds considerable uncertainty due to increased oil prices and availability, the company said
