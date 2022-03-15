Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 March to 11 March 2022.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/03/2022 FR0010313833 5 000 95,9872 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/03/2022 FR0010313833 261 97,9000 XPAR TOTAL 5 261 96,0821

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

