In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 March to 11 March 2022.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
07/03/2022
FR0010313833
|
5 000
95,9872
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
08/03/2022
FR0010313833
261
97,9000
XPAR
TOTAL
5 261
96,0821
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
