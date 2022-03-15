Empower Every Moment: OPPO brings to life Iceland's iconic winter nights

- National Geographic photographer, Kiliii Yuyan reveals the wonders of Iceland using the OPPO Find X5 Pro

- OPPO is also offering people the chance of a once in a lifetime experience to explore the natural mysteries for themselves

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OPPO announces its latest custom content campaign produced by National Geographic to capture the unique sights and scenery of Iceland in challenging low-light conditions. This is the third campaign produced for OPPO by National Geographic that explores the world and beyond. Previously they have captured 'Out of this world colour' in the Mojave Desert and travelled to some of the coldest parts of our planet to 'Uncover Antarctica'.

This year's 'Empower Every Moment' campaign, led by award-winning National Geographic photographer Kiliii Yuyan, puts Iceland's exceptional vistas, cascading mountains and hidden waterfalls as the focus - all filmed and photographed using only OPPO's latest flagship smartphone, the Find X5 Pro.

The Find X5 Pro's 4K ultra-night video and ultra HDR photography capabilities are empowered by the OPPO-developed MariSilicon X Imaging NPU (neural processing unit), a dedicated chip that redefines the concept of night-time videography and photography for striking 4K imagery without sacrificing the subject or the background.

Bingo Liu, President of OPPO Western Europe, remarked: "Our goal at OPPO is to empower people through technology to create amazing experiences, and with the Find X5 Pro, people will be able to capture the full spectrum of life's colours. What better way to depict this than by visiting one of the most beautiful parts of the world and immortalising the landscape with striking true-to-life photography. Our previous campaigns with National Geographic brought to the forefront the hidden beauties of our planet, and we're so excited for people to see what they've done this time using our Find X5 Pro's powerful camera system that can capture 1 billion breath-taking colours."

Kiliii Yuyan, award-winning National Geographic photographer, reflected: "One of the most challenging areas of smartphone photography is making pictures in low light. It's easy to miss capturing detail, as well as extreme lights and darks that can elevate your photography to another level."

Kiliii Yuyan's award-winning work has previously illuminated the stories of the Arctic and human communities connected to the land. Informed by his ancestry that is both Nanai (Siberian Native) and Chinese-American, he has travelled across the polar regions working with indigenous cultures and wildlife. He has seen and experienced the adventures and perils of the world - escaping collapsing sea ice, chased by whales in Greenland, and found kinship at the edges of the world.

The Campaign - Empower Every Moment

Launching on 15th March, the campaign, 'Empower Every Moment' will celebrate Kiliii's journey through Iceland, exploring places such as the iconic glacier lagoon Jökulsárlón, the remarkable black sand beach of Fauskasandur and the raw beauty of Kvernufoss; where he captured the stunning locations with the OPPO Find X5 Pro.

In addition to the campaign with National Geographic, OPPO is also giving six people a chance for a once in a lifetime trip to experience Iceland for themselves. Through posting on Instagram the beautiful moments in their life and using GetawayWithOPPO and OPPOFindX5Pro with no limits to entries. The entries will be judged by an independent panel of experts looking at the following criteria - uniqueness, quality, and raw photography talent.

OPPO Find X5 Pro - Empower Every Moment

The latest flagship by OPPO, the Find X5 Pro, raises the bar on smartphone imaging and premium design. The new smartphone is packed with industry-leading features to empower consumers to be their true selves and express their individuality on their terms.

The Find X5 Pro boasts a futuristic aesthetic that achieves clean, modern sophistication and world-first imaging experiences, including a dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit developed by OPPO, MariSilicon X, which overcomes smartphone video capture's greatest challenge - night-time recording and enables captivating photography. Complimented with an incomparable dual flagship IMX766 camera system, unrivalled performance, ultra-fast 5G connectivity, and incredible SUPERVOOC TM Flash Charging technology.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone Smiley Face in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS and internet services including OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

