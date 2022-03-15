Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.03.2022
Halo-Kaufrausch reloaded? Heute ist das NASDAQ-Debüt von Akanda!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.03.2022 | 09:05
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vivun Inc.: Vivun Expands to EMEA, Hires Tamsyn Attiwell as GM and VP Sales

LONDON, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivun, the world's first Buyer Experience platform that enables B2B companies to meet the demands of today's "Sales-Proof" buyer, today announced that Tamsyn Attiwell has joined the company as its first GM and VP of Sales for EMEA, spearheading Vivun's entrance into Europe.

Vivun has been selling for two years and has become one of the top 1% of startups based on growth across all dimensions. In its most recent fiscal year, Vivun:

* Grew ARR over 4x
* Surpassed 100 employees by expanding its team members by 120%
* Increased its customer count by over 160%

The company already has several customers based in EMEA, including Mirakl, Sonatype, and Uberall GMH. Now the company has hired Tamsyn Attiwell as the beginning of a long-term plan to invest in people and resources for EMEA expansion. Tamsyn's credentials include having helped to build out the EMEA territory at both Zuora and Ariba, creating early stage high-performing teams with significant revenue growth. Most recently Tamsyn joined UK-based Rimilia and was part of the executive team that sold the company to BlackLine in 2020.

"I'm thrilled to join Vivun co-founder & CEO Matt Darrow for a second time-we had a terrific time at Zuora selling into EMEA and I'm excited about repeating the experience at Vivun," Attiwell said. "I absolutely love Vivun's trailblazing culture with its emphasis on hard work and success balanced with incredible benefits such as half Fridays off every month, two weeks of company-wide quiet time, and a 100% remote culture where everyone still gets together and sees each other in extraordinary locations such as Chamonix, France. We're adding Sales people, Marketing leaders, and Account Managers to the EMEA team and I can't wait to get started."

Sales, PreSales, Marketing, and Account Manager professionals are encouraged to apply directly on Vivun's website.

About Vivun
Vivun is a global provider of Buyer Experience.

Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich
Firebrand Communications
T - 415 848 9175
E - vivun@firebrand.marketing


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
