PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that Moody's has downgraded MMK's credit rating 15-March-2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MMK notifies that Moody's PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies has downgraded MMk's that Moody's has downgraded MMK's credit rating to 'Caa2' from 'Baa2' with the negative credit rating outlook. Rating action reflects the sovereign rating action on the Government of Russia which took place on 6 March 2022, where Moody's downgraded the Government of Russia's long-term issuer 15 march 2022 rating and senior unsecured ratings (local and foreign currency) to 'Ca' from 'B3'. Magnitogorsk, Russia The full press-release of Moody's is available at: https://www.moodys.com/research/ Moodys-downgrades-the-ratings-of-95-Russian-corporates--PR_463626 About MMK MMK is a Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.09? at the end of 2021. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%.

