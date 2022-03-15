Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Soeben Gamechanger-Ad-hoc II.: Komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Tradegate
15.03.22
10:01 Uhr
271,10 Euro
-4,00
-1,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
271,40272,1010:12
271,10271,9010:12
Dow Jones News
15.03.2022 | 09:31
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that Moody's has downgraded MMK's credit rating

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that Moody's has downgraded MMK's credit rating

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that Moody's has downgraded MMK's credit rating 15-March-2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

MMK notifies that Moody's PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies 
has downgraded MMk's    that Moody's has downgraded MMK's credit rating to 'Caa2' from 'Baa2' with the negative 
credit rating       outlook. 
              Rating action reflects the sovereign rating action on the Government of Russia which took 
              place on 6 March 2022, where Moody's downgraded the Government of Russia's long-term issuer 
15 march 2022       rating and senior unsecured ratings (local and foreign currency) to 'Ca' from 'B3'. 
Magnitogorsk, Russia    The full press-release of Moody's is available at: 
              https://www.moodys.com/research/ 
              Moodys-downgrades-the-ratings-of-95-Russian-corporates--PR_463626 
About MMK 
MMK is a Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large 
steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of 
iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel 
products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln  Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of crude steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.       channel in Telegram, to be the 
                                             first to know about key MMK 
Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK   news. 
boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.09? at the end of 
2021. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
               KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (915) 380-62-66      Financial calendar 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
 
               13 April   Q1 2022 Trading Update 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
               19 April   Q1 2022 IFRS financials 
Yaroslava Vrubel vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 148980 
EQS News ID:  1302309 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302309&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2022 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

MOODYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.