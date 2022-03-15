Revolutionary AI platform, Agxio, has closed a £2.1m Pre-Series A round to fund scaling and international expansion.

Founded in 2018, the company has developed, deployed and validated a low-code platform that automates the role of the data scientist and machine learning engineer to design, build and deploy enterprise-scale AI solutions at speed across a range of use cases in the agricultural and associated life science industries. Having commercialised their offering and built significant strategic partnerships, the funding round will be used to further grow the award-winning team, enter new AI, Agritech and life sciences markets, and continue developing the platform.

Based at the Aberystwyth Innovation and Enterprise Campus and Cambridge Science Park, Agxio applies advanced automated machine learning to bring science and technology to the fore of the agricultural, life sciences and biotech industries. The Development Bank of Wales is an investor and Agxio is the Welsh Government's strategic partner for Agritech Innovation, with the company having developed strong relationships to support both UK and International growth.

Agxio's single integrated platform combines cutting-edge proprietary platforms to solve complex, real-world problems that are beyond human scale. It enables farmers, researchers and policymakers to harness and safely share data, models and best practice to deliver sustainable, in-season precision agriculture. Data-agnostic, it can operate on numerical, textual and image data, both on and off premises, and enables optimised results and real-time decision-making. The platform is also an accelerator to build novel applications including drone analytics, robotics, image analysis and biotechnology.

The company's suite of technologies has been validated commercially across industries and use cases including arable and livestock farms, closed environment agriculture, parasitology, NHS community care, and pathology.

Agxio CEO and co-founder, Dr Stephen Christie said: "We are very excited about the next phase of growth for the company. Our Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies have a broad range of use cases, and we believe that the growth opportunities for us are very significant. We have also created a number of strong partnerships across industry, government, and academia to ensure innovation at the highest level."

Agxio were also invited to present at the Dubai Global Expo to showcase UK innovation.

