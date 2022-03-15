DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.2896
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6633849
CODE: INRL LN
ISIN: FR0010375766
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 149001 EQS News ID: 1302407 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302407&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 15, 2022 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)