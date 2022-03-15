DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc
DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 139.3205
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 339654
CODE: MSEX LN
ISIN: FR0012399772
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 149015 EQS News ID: 1302435 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302435&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 15, 2022 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)