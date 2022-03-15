DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 108.9278

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 679614

CODE: 100D LN

ISIN: LU1650492256

